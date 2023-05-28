Amalgamated Bank Has $7.48 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,195,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,365,000 after acquiring an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock worth $46,856,598 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Shares of PWR opened at $174.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.86 and a 52 week high of $176.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.