Amalgamated Bank Sells 694 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average is $148.38. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

