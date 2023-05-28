Amalgamated Bank Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

