Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,206 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after buying an additional 120,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

