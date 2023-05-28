Amalgamated Bank Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,549 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 24,935 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

