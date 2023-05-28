BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.09% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

