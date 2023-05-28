Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,819 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 226,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in PG&E by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 135,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 21,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Trading Up 0.5 %

PCG opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.