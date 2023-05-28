Amalgamated Bank Sells 819 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 916.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 9.1 %

NYSE ANET opened at $170.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $1,314,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,557. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.