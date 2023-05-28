Amalgamated Bank Has $8.31 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,089 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $195.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.94 and a 200-day moving average of $211.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

