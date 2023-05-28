Amalgamated Bank Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,089 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $195.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.94 and a 200 day moving average of $211.63. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

