SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 5,144 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

