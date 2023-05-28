Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Northern Trust worth $24,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Northern Trust by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Northern Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

