SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 231,129 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Baker Hughes by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

