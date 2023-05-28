SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 14,812 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 491.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,533,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,834 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after acquiring an additional 738,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,255,000 after acquiring an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

