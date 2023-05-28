Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 52,770 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $24,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDXX stock opened at $468.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.63. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

