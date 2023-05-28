Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 184,404 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 184,404 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.28% of Allegion worth $26,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Allegion by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegion Trading Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

