Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,718 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

