Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,498,240 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,498,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $42,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $224,680 in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

