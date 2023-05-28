Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,347 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $40,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 52,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.64.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

