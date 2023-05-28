Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,806 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk Price Performance

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $198.90 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 99.64% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

