Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 19,038 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $27,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $468.72 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $478.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $457.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

