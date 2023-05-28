Franklin Resources Inc. Has $46.23 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Sealed Air worth $46,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 331,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after buying an additional 51,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $40.10 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

