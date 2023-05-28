Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,671,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 412,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 272,591 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $2,108,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

