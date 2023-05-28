Continuum Advisory LLC Has $51,000 Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 177,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 799.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,222,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 991,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 340,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IAG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 1.5 %

IAMGOLD Company Profile

NYSE IAG opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.