Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-11% yr/yr to ~$9.90-10.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.88 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $96.25 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $79.85 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.