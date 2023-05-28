KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,451 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $34,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 6.2 %

KLAC stock opened at $461.19 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $465.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.02 and a 200-day moving average of $389.51.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.