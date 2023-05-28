Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $986,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $111.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $121.95.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

