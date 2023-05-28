Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,182 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $33,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 137.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,430,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $37,495,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,348,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.88.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.