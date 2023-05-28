Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,273 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day moving average of $160.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.