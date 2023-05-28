Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.76.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

