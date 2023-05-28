Assetmark Inc. Acquires 4,806 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $165.48 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.36.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.09.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

