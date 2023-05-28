Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

