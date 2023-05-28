Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TIM by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 620.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank raised TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. TIM’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

