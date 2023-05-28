Assetmark Inc. Buys 8,424 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock worth $632,325,601. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

