Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

