Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $51,000 in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 699,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 179,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,936 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 119,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.