Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $202,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

