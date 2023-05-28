Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

