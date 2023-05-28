Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $270,000 in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3,491,473.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,047,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 119,957 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 105,206 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 140,911 shares during the period.

FLTB stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $49.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

