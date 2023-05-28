FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. FS KKR Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,072 shares of company stock worth $176,324. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

