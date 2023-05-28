Continuum Advisory LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $229.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.74.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

