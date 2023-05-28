Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

LYG stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

