Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $418.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $419.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

