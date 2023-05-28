Continuum Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 975.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after buying an additional 206,004 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in International Paper by 1,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in International Paper by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

International Paper Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $30.62 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

