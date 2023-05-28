Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $380,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

