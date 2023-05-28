Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Continuum Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

