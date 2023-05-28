JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,741,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JMUB opened at $49.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

