Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $244,000 in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Continuum Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NUBD opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.