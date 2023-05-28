Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.