Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 2,806 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 695.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BBJP stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.